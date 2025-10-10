Constance Elliott | Obituary

Constance “Connie” Elliott (nee Coats), 85, of Albion, died Oct. 6, 2025, in Evansville, Ind. She was born Sept. 28, 1940, in E. St. Louis.

Connie was a member of the Illinois School Psychologists Association and the Illinois Teachers Association.

Connie lived a life full of adventure, exploration and curiosity. Her adventurous spirit began alongside her parents and beloved siblings while they lived on the train, traveling town to town as their father worked for the railroad. As she grew up, she was determined to go to college and even hitchhiked between Carbondale and her family home in Valmeyer for visits. A lifelong voracious reader and “professional student”, her career as a school psychologist and Special Education administrator across Southern Illinois was influential and she was proud of her contributions. In her home life she had her hands full with a rambunctious son, and later twin granddaughters who could not adore her any more deeply. She walked through life with incredible generosity and knew friends everywhere she went.

Always one to send a thank you note, we would like to extend all of her (and our) gratitude to the many loving people who enriched her life, particularly her caring neighbors.

She is survived by her son Andrew (Lisa) Elliott and granddaughters Cami and Emily Elliott and. sisters and brothers Glenda Knobloch Churchill, Rita (Jeff) Engbring, Glenn (Linda) Coats, Candy (Barry) Vogt, Randall (Michelle) Coats, and Kimberly (Todd) Ruff.

She was preceded in death by her husband Buddy Joe Elliott; parents Glenn F. and Marie (nee Bade) Coats Sr.; and sister Sandra K. Taake.

Visitation is10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Williams officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer.