Constance C. Keplar | Obituary

Constance Carmel “Connie” Keplar, 93, of Waterloo, formerly of Peoria, died peacefully on Aug. 13, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born March 19, 1932, in Chicago. She was the daughter of Bernice Martin Noto.

Connie grew up in Chicago and later moved to Princeton. On May 30, 1951, she married Don Keplar in Princeton. They raised their family in Peoria. They were together for 61 years before Don’s passing on Nov. 7, 2012.

She worked for Peoria School District 150 for many years. At first, she was a playground recess supervisor at Northmoor Grade School. And then, when the hot lunch program began, she was Northmoor’s cafeteria manager. Later, she was the library manager at Webster Grade School and Irving Grade School.

When Connie and Don retired, they enjoyed many years at the Peoria Moose Lodge.

Connie also volunteered at Hines Primary. She helped second grade students with reading. The boys and girls were always so happy to see her.

She loved to bake and won Grand Champion at the Heart of Illinois Fair for her sugar cookies. Connie was always a hard worker. She was competitive, hard working, a problem solver, always careful and conscientious. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals.

The family extends their gratitude to the Garden Place caregivers and Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Connie is survived by her children Jeff (Debbie) Keplar, Scott (Isabel) Keplar and Lori (Greg) Durst; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Pat (Sandy) Noto; nieces and nephews; and her beloved grand dog Sophie.

A private memorial service will be held at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens in Peoria.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home.