Tributes pour for fallen teen

Emma Schultheis

A Prairie du Rocher girl described as a “spark of energy” died as a result of a gunshot wound Monday afternoon south of Waterloo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department identified the deceased as 14-year-old Emma Schultheis, who was a student at Red Bud High School.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., police joined Monroe County EMS in responding to 5925 Route 3 in Waterloo for a medical emergency. Within minutes, Monroe County EMS and the first responding MCSD deputy arrived on scene and immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR. The juvenile was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital, where, despite continued efforts, she was pronounced deceased.

The MCSD investigation revealed that Schultheis died as a result of a gunshot wound. A firearm was located and secured at the scene, police said. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit responded to assist with processing the scene.

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing further clarified to the Republic-Times on Tuesday that this shooting was not self-inflicted.

“This remains an active investigation, and no further details will be released at this time. However, we can confirm that there are no suspects at large and no threat to the community stemming from this incident,” the MCSD stated in its Tuesday press release.

Funeral services are set for July 29 at St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown, of which she was a member.

Emma was the daughter of Amanda and David Schultheis. Read Emma’s obituary by clicking here.

“Rest in peace my best friend,” Amanda posted Monday on Facebook in a touching tribute to her daughter. “Emma, we are so proud of everything you have done in your 14 years.”

Schultheis was a member of the Maeystown Clovers 4-H Club and regularly showed livestock at the Monroe County Fair and other events. She was also a junior high school state-qualifying track athlete while attending Prairie du Rocher School. Additionally, she starred in softball and volleyball.

Most recently, Schultheis was a key member of the Route 3 Rebels 14U select softball squad.

“She was a light, a fighter, a teammate, and a friend,” Rebels coach Cassie Roy posted on Facebook. “Her laughter, her hustle, and her love for the game made our team better in every way.”

The Prairie du Rocher School District posted Tuesday that it was “deeply saddened” by the loss of one of its former students.

The school said it will have two social workers on site from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, with free services offered to all families and current and previous students. For more information, call 618-284-3530, ext. 101.

The Red Bud FFA, of which Schultheis was a member, called for the public to honor her deep passion for showing livestock by attending this year’s Monroe County Fair Livestock Auction scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, during which her animals will be sold in her memory.

“If you ever had the chance to meet Emma, you know she was a spark of energy — full of grit, spunk, and an unforgettable smile,” the Red Bud FFA posted Tuesday on Facebook. “This week was her Super Bowl… the Monroe County Fair. Emma looked forward to this all year: showcasing her animals with pride, cheering on her friends at tractor pulls and derbies, and bouncing from barn to barn just to be part of it all.”

The Red Bud FFA continued by stating Schultheis traveled to events across southern Illinois to show her animals, “pouring her heart into every moment.

“Emma never shied away from hard work or a challenge,” the post states. “She chased them down with a smile and a fire that inspired everyone around her.”

As for fair week, the Red Bud FFA said “the barns (at the fairgrounds) will feel different this week… quieter, emptier, missing her laugh. But her presence will still be felt in every corner.”

Sheriff Rohlfing respectfully requested the public allow the Schultheis family time and space for the grieving process in the wake of this tragedy.

“We are aware of unverified information and rumors circulating online,” the MCSD press release states. “We urge the public to refrain from sharing speculation, as doing so can impede the investigation and cause additional harm to those impacted.”