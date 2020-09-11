Columbia to discuss in-person learning

The Columbia School Board is conducting a special meeting Monday night to discuss a possible return to in-person learning this school year.

The board will allow a maximum of 15 individuals from the public to be physically present during the meeting, which takes place at Parkview Elementary at 6 p.m. The initial 15 individuals will be rotated out of the meeting, and another group of no more than 15 individuals from the public will be allowed to physically attend the meeting and make public comments.

All individuals present in the school building are required to wear a face covering and engage in social distancing to the maximum extent possible, the school district said.

Individuals who are not able to physically attend the meeting due to the limit on the number of individuals allowed to attend the meeting, may participate in the meeting remotely by posting comments on Facebook or via telephone.

Anyone who would like to address the board during the public comment period via phone may contact Columbia Assistant Superintendent Dr. Courtney Castelli at 618-281-4772 prior to the meeting.

The board will livestream the meeting. View the meeting by clicking here.

Columbia had initially planned to offer a hybrid system of both in-person and remote learning to start the school year before changing to strictly remote learning following a local spike in COVID-19 cases.