Columbia subdivision discussion

One main concern outlined in the latest comprehensive plan for the City of Columbia is a lack of options for residential development as the city’s population continues to grow.

While a planned 47-lot addition to the Pioneer Ridge Subdivision just north of Centerville Road on the city’s eastern limits could provide housing for would-be Columbia residents, a number of residents were on hand to speak against the proposal during Monday night’s Columbia City Council meeting.

The first to speak was Kenny Goleaner, a resident of the 700 block of Centerville Road.

His main concern with the proposed subdivision addition is the additional traffic it would bring to Centerville Road, which Goleaner described as “very old” and “not nearly wide enough.”

In addition to the road conditions, Goleaner noted a proposed subdivision ingress/egress would require motorists to access Centerville Road near a “blind curve,” adding there are no other controls in that section of the road such as a stop sign.

Goleaner also suggested that, due to the unique boundaries of his property and a possible easement in the area, the proposed access road may not be feasible if it is, in fact, on his property.

Next to speak was Kelly Bujnak, who said the proposed 47-lot development would adversely affect existing homeowners in the area.

She argued that the proposed R-4 and R-5 zoning is not consistent with the R-3 zoning in the previous additions to the Pioneer Ridge Subdivision.

“Smaller lots will lower surrounding property values,” she said, also suggesting some of the larger lots would be developed “on land with known sinkholes.”

Per the Monroe County GIS Maps and Apps website parcel viewer, a significant sinkhole is noted just south of Eastwood Street between South Breidecker Street and Longview Drive.

The preliminary plat for the Pioneer Ridge fifth addition indicates three planned lots on the area containing the sinkhole.

Bujnak also spoke on traffic safety concerns, saying “adding more traffic without significant upgrades (to Centerville Road) poses a real safety risk,” as would a “proposed rerouting of Centerville (Road) and the addition of new entrances near Walnut (Drive).”

She also questioned whether the existing sanitary sewer system would be able to support the addition of 47 new residences.

“The south side of town, especially the older areas, could be at risk if the (sewer) system is overwhelmed,” Bujnak said, also noting she felt proposed runoff retention ponds would not be adequate to prevent worsening flooding issues due to the varying land elevations in the area.

Patricia Whaley, another resident near Centerville Road, offered a more dire prediction of what more traffic in the area could mean for the community.

“I think it’s going to cause a death,” Whaley said of “dangerous” conditions on Centerville Road, citing her own experiences as both a motorist and pedestrian. “I hate to say that, but I do believe it.”

Prior to a vote for approval Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm noted the approvals Monday night were only the first steps in the process, explaining that approval shows the city agrees with the development premise, but not necessarily the details.

“Step one is basically, ‘Is the city OK with this preliminary count – 47 lots?’”

Aldermen unanimously approved the preliminary plat development agreement as well as a development agreement, annexation agreement, a zoning change and vacation of a city-held right-of-way in the development area.

Terms of the development agreement state that improvement plans for the fifth addition to Pioneer Ridge must be submitted within two years, construction must begin within 60 days of construction plan approval, and construction activities must be completed within two years of work commencing.

To facilitate the project, several parcels associated with the new Pioneer Ridge addition were changed from A-1 agricultural and R-5 and R-6 residential to R-3, R-4 and R-5 residential zoning.

Those parcels were also annexed into city limits as a result of council action.

As part of vacating a public right-of-way on the site, the developer agreed to grant the city a sewer easement on the same parcel as the right-of-way which will allow the city to extend infrastructure east to facilitate other future development in the area.

In other business, aldermen also approved an amendment to city code which updates sign requirements for businesses in Columbia.

The agenda packet stated an existing provision prohibiting sign variance approval was believed to be “illegal,” and it also stated the amendments would better reflect “realistic and contemporary provisions for certain sign types and locations.”

The sign code was being investigated as part of a site development plan for signage and phased expansion of the existing soccer complex at the intersection of DD and Bluff roads.

The council approved plans to add an additional turf soccer field, a new parking lot with ingress/egress on Bluff Road, plus building signage at the St. Louis Steamers First Community Sports Complex.

The additions, part of “phase 2” of this sports complex development, is expected to be completed by December 2026.

The proposal also lists a third turf soccer field to be constructed at the complex “based on funding.”

A different kind of residential need was also discussed during the meeting as Susan Barker of Waterloo continued her campaign to bring a different kind of housing to Monroe County.

Echoing statements made during the Sept. 15 Waterloo City Council meeting, Barker urged Columbia officials to consider promoting construction of new, smaller houses for the county’s older residents.

“I want to open the discussion because there’s no way for (senior citizens) to age in place,” Barker said, also outlining the benefits of smaller living spaces.

Barker differentiated small houses from “tiny” houses, a novelty which has recently grown in popularity in the short-term rental market featuring structures with minimal square footage.

She also noted many of the smaller dwellings in Monroe County are older buildings which often have designs unsuitable for older occupants.

The next meeting of the Columbia City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at City Hall.

Council meetings are streamed live via the City of Columbia, IL – Government Facebook page, where recordings of past meetings are also available.