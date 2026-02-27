Columbia souring on solar?

The City of Columbia has been reluctant to approve special-use permits for ground-mounted solar array proposals, and now the city may remove that option for residential properties going forward.

During last Tuesday’s Columbia City Council meeting, a proposed amendment to city code was discussed. In addition to requiring anti-reflective material for all solar installations, the amendment as presented would also eliminate the option for ground-mounted solar installations for any residential property in Columbia.

When the city passed its solar power ordinance in 2023, the language allowed ground-mounted systems for residences through a special use permit process. Thus far, no such permits have been approved.

One resident was denied one such proposal in January despite no objections from neighbors and seemingly ideal conditions for a ground-mounted system on his property.

The applicant, John Czik, shared his concern during last Tuesday’s Columbia City Council meeting.

During public comment, Czik explained he spent time preparing the permit application and working with a solar energy installation company to explore options that meet city guidelines – only to be told of an “unwritten preference” for roof-mounted panels by the president of the Columbia Plan Commission during its Dec. 8 meeting.

Czik added the move would be “taking away choice from the citizens” and pointed out “the city’s made a dramatic change” since passing its solar energy ordinance three years ago.

During the Dec. 15 council meeting, Ward IV Alderman Steve Holtkamp spoke in favor of approving Czik’s permit, saying the property was ideal for a ground-mounted array according to code language, suggesting the plan commission “misunderstood” the city’s solar energy ordinance.

Last Tuesday, Holtkamp once again argued in favor of at least allowing residents the option of a ground-mounted option, saying the move was only based on personal opinions about the aesthetics of those solar installations.

Following a report by Columbia Land Use and Planning Coordinator John Brancaglione, Holtkamp asked for clarification.

I think the people who prefer solar ground-mounted (installations)… need to understand why we are banning this practice, and I don’t see that I’ve gotten any explanation here,” Holtkamp said.

Brancaglione explained it was a matter of convenience for the city due to an abundance of variables which need to be considered prior to approving a special use permit of that type.

He said the process would “be simpler to simply require roof-mounted systems because we would be doing special use permits from now until I don’t know when.”

Holtkamp responded that he felt it was “very short-sighted of us and unfair to those who don’t want to put (solar panels) on the roof. I kind of want to know why, and I don’t know that you’ve answered that question.”

Brancaglione said the decision is ultimately up to the council, adding the proposal “followed what we thought we were hearing.”

Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm echoed Brancaglione’s report of different solar installation companies having varying degrees of familiarity with Columbia’s regulations.

“The direction we seem to be getting is that residential ground-mounted is a concern,” Brimm said of his conversations with various staff and those in the solar installation industry. “

Brimm added that the city thought this was the “best approach to alleviate frustration” with the application process, enforcement of regulations and in creating policy.

Ward III Alderman Paul Khoury spoke against allowing ground-mounted systems, reiterating previously-voiced concerns about property value and unsightliness of such installations.

Following further discussion, Brimm said he would continue to receive input ahead of an expected vote on the amendment this coming Monday, March 2.

Other city news

In other utility talk, Mayor Bob Hill spoke on a proposed rate hike by Illinois American Water reported in the Feb. 4 issue of the Republic-Times.

While this report listed Columbia and Millstadt as customers of Illinois American, Hill said the report “incorrectly insinuated” Columbia customers would also see a water rate hike.

He then explained residents will not immediately see a rate hike if that utility’s request is approved due to the city’s current agreement with Illinois American that expires in 2028.

The city has previously noted its concern about rates once this contract expires.

When reporting a 12.5 percent increase in May 2024, the city provided information to its customers.

“Currently, the city’s agreement protects customers from an extortionary rate increase of this nature, but the recent filing does serve as a barometer of rates with Illinois American may look like for Columbia (in 2028),” the release stated.

It continued by saying the city was “optimistic” it could either negotiate an acceptable rate when the contract expires or identify alternative water supply sources.

Those alternatives include “purchasing water from the City of St. Louis or another municipality, partnering with other local governmental units to construct a regional water treatment facility or constructing a city-owned and operated water treatment facility,” the release continued.

In other discussion last Tuesday, Sunset Overlook bar and restaurant owners Julie and Pete Ingold were on hand to propose a special-use permit which would allow outdoor music.

Sunset Overlook, located at 11604 Bluff Road, was the topic of controversy in 2020 when neighboring property owners alleged outdoor music and rowdy customers were disturbing nearby residents – in addition to pointing out such entertainment was forbidden by the business’s location in a C-1 business district zone.

Ultimately, Sunset Overlook was allowed to provide indoor musical entertainment.

“We are not asking to operate any differently than we have in the past five years. We’re asking for it to be formalized now,” Julie said.

Her comment caught the attention of Holtkamp, who asked, “Am I missing something here? You’ve been doing something that isn’t allowed with the permission of the city?”

Julie responded in the affirmative, adding that of the three official complaints her business received, a Monroe County judge decided the Ingolds and Sunset Overlook did nothing wrong.

A vote on that special use permit is also expected on March 2.

Columbia City Council meetings are held at City Hall on the first and third Mondays of each month beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The meetings are live-streamed on the city’s , and those recordings remain available on Facebook following the meetings.