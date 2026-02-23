Columbia school threat under investigation

Police and school officials assured there was no immediate threat after an anonymous message was discovered on a bathroom stall late Monday morning at Columbia Middle School.

Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said today’s date along with mention of an active shooter were found on a stall in the eighth grade boys bathroom shortly before 11:10 a.m. Donjon said police are looking at surveillance video as part of its investigation into the matter.

“Police officers responded and will remain on scene as we continue to work in cooperation with school officials to identify the source of the threat,” the Columbia Police Department stated in a Facebook post. “There is no immediate threat. We will continue to provide updates as the situation warrants. The safety of the school and students remain our priority.”

Columbia Superintendent of Schools Chris Grode confirmed in a notification to school district parents that the incident stemmed from a bathroom stall message.

“The authorities were notified and our administration at the middle school, along with the Columbia Police Department, are investigating,” Grode said. “District procedures to ensure the safety of our faculty and staff were followed. More information will come as necessary. Currently, all buildings are secure.”