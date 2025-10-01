Columbia School Board hears updates

Public comment regarding the resignation of a Columbia High School English teacher was the focus of the most recent regular Columbia School Board meeting, though discussion during that Thursday meeting and a meeting that following Monday covered other matters including the budget, bond developments and high school construction.

As Columbia Superintendent of Schools Chris Grode explained at the regular meeting, he happened to omit the required budget hearing from the agenda, thus necessitating a special meeting Sept. 22.

Accounted for in the budget is a potential deficit in the educational fund and the operations and maintenance fund of $171,595 and $40,899, respectively.

Speaking on the operating funds following the meeting, Grode noted the projected deficit is very slight given the projected $23.4 million in revenue.

Grode spoke optimistically about the budget, noting this start-of-year budget is meant to provide a conservative idea of district funds.

“At this point, there’s no concerns,” Grode said. “Our fund balances are fine. You wanna watch it, but every year, our projected budget and what we end up with will probably end up balanced. That’s a worst-case scenario, right there.”

He also spoke on an apparent deficit in the capital projects fund of $29.4 million, explaining the deficit is misleading given how the purchase and sale of bonds are recognized in the budget, adding the fund is fully funded.

Following discussion, the budget was ultimately approved.

The purchase of bonds was one of a handful of action items addressed by the board at the Thursday meeting, with the board approving the issue and sale of roughly $33 million of funding bonds.

This approval was preceded by a presentation from a representative of investment banking firm Stifel, who noted the final maturity of bonds is in 2040, with an option to refinance in 2034 should interest rates change in the 15-year period.

This bond funding is set to be put chiefly toward CHS renovations. The board discussed this work at several points in the meeting, with Grode describing completion of work at the front of the building during his monthly report.

“The office opened, so now, if you go and visit the high school, you would go to where the diagonal parking is at the front, and you can get into the office through those main doors,” Grode said. “In December, they will be finishing up, and, in January, we will be able to start going into the auditorium through those doors. They have started tearing up the back of the parking lot, and you can start to see where the footprint of the new gym will be.”

Grode again discussed progress near the end of the meeting.

“We’re still doing the punch list on the office area that we’ve come into possession of,” Grode said. “I will tell you, from a person that has gone through construction before, I really, in hindsight, like moving into the one phase of it while the construction people are still there because we’re able to daily monitor the HVAC and the other little, tiny tweaks that they need to make it work.”

Board member Adam Hemken likewise spoke about CHS renovations, again expressing appreciation for the patience of folks at the school as they’ve navigated the noise, traffic and other construction frustrations.

“I just want to reiterate my thanks to the staff, students and families,” Hemken said. “The construction is a distraction and is a disruption. It’s all in the name of progress, but we do appreciate everyone’s patience and willingness to be flexible with us.”

Regarding other action items, the board also discussed the purchase of a used skid steer with a trailer, with Grode and board president Greg Meyer discussing the value of such a purchase to handle winter snow and ice in district parking lots.

This item was tabled as Meyer raised the question of cost, suggesting more research be done concerning necessary attachments for the vehicle.

Also addressed was a bid for a new car for the high school’s driver’s education program, with the current car being purchased five years ago, having accrued a substantial number of miles. The board approved the start of this bidding process.

Elsewhere in the meeting, Columbia Assistant Superintendent of Schools Amanda Ganey spoke about the district’s first half day of the year, with faculty and administrators having a busy schedule to discuss matters including ACT prep and vocational pathways.

“We had, at every building, a full, purposeful agenda which consisted of a multitude of items, curriculum collaboration,” Ganey said. “We do have some new programs that we’re implementing this year.”