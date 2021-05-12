Columbia provides project updates

With COVID restrictions delaying a number of projects in 2020, the City of Columbia is looking forward to resuming or beginning a number of projects this year.

Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm gave an overview of these projects during a recent budget recap.

Many of the projects involve roadways. The first phase of the Quarry Road resurfacing project and water main repair are currently underway along with the beginning of second phase engineering and right-of-way acquisition.

The city will also begin obtaining right-of-way for its Carl Street Bridge replacement project.

Other projects listed in the FY22 budget include improvements to Valmeyer Road and Old Bluff and DD roads as well as Centerville Road.

The Centerville Road project is in its infancy, with agreements pending state approval.

Columbia City Engineer Chris Smith said reconstruction of the road will be phased, with the first phase being from Main Street to Columbia Avenue and future work to Briedecker Street. Smith said there are also plans to replace the water main on Centerville Road from Main Street to Columbia Avenue and then to the dead end of that street south of Centerville Road.

He estimates that construction should begin in early spring 2022.

Pavement striping, various concrete replacements and a culvert replacement on Valley Drive are also planned.

Several other projects involve parks and trails. Work will continue on the Bolm-Schuhkraft Connector Trail and the GM&O Heritage Trail is on track to be sealed from Rueck Road to Gedern Drive.

Also at Bolm-Schuhkraft Park, there are plans to replace the Lions Pavilion and water fountain as well as sealing work on the tennis courts.

Sidewalks or walking trails are also slated to be repaired at Metter Park and the Centennial Pavilion.

The vacant city-owned building at 130 S. Rapp Avenue across from City Hall is scheduled to be demolished and converted into supplemental parking. No timetable is in place for the work yet.

A non-city project that is in the works will be at the 11 South complex on Sand Bank Road. A restaurant named “The Rocks” will be built on the site, but developer Joe Koppeis reported that there have been delays with construction due to soil issues.

“It’s called Sand Bank Road for a reason,” Koppeis said.

As reported late last year, the demolition of three houses in the 1000 block of South Main Street opposite of Dairy Queen sparked conversation about what may be going in their place.

Thomas Rollins, a partner in Land of Lincoln Investment Corp., owners of the land, told the Republic-Times that nothing is planned at the property as of now other than leveling the ground.