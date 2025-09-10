Columbia preps for new development

While Columbia officials have spent the past several years creating a vision for the city in the coming decades, the message last Tuesday night was clear: the future is now.

While a code update was already a priority following approval in January of Columbia’s latest comprehensive plan, this code update is now being pushed ahead prematurely as a major project has the potential to be a big part of the city’s goals in the near future.

Despite still-unresolved ordinance inconsistencies and contradictions in the code, Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm told aldermen a “more pressing need to facilitate a potential development on the horizon” has forced an accelerated timeline for adoption.

The most significant changes in what is described as a “unified code” are updates to zoning and constructions protocols – including a streamlined application process – building requirements, expanded responsibilities of the Columbia Plan Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals and other city officials involved in the permitting and approval processes.

Columbia Land Use and Planning Coordinator John Brancaglione – who was hired by the city in June following his work finalizing the comprehensive plan and developing a business district while with PGAV Planners of St. Louis – explained what the unified code will entail.

While the general code will be the same, the updated code is designed to consolidate aspects of related city operations.

For instance, regulations for the plan commission will be included under the new “unified development regulations” along with residential, commercial and industrial development statutes, Brancaglione began.

The most drastic change in the code – and the main reason for moving forward without tying all the loose ends – is implementation of “planned development zoning.”

The new approach will allow for mixed zoning in a certain area, and developments of that type will require approval of an accompanying ordinance.

Brancaglione described the method as “negotiated zoning” and provided a scenario for how the process works.

Using a hypothetical commercial development as a starting point, a PDZ would still be subject to building and construction requirements, but the plan commission will “be able to alter the arrangement to fit that development” before making a recommendation to council.

If approved, the zoning classification will be “PD,” followed by the primary zoning type – residential, commercial, industrial or the new “mixed use” type suggested in the comprehensive plan.

“Each (development) will stand on its own,” Brancaglione explained. “I’ll fight anyone who wants to argue that, ‘Well you did it over here, why can’t we do it over here?’ No. It’s a unique ordinance to that particular development.”

Each planned development zoning type will then have a unified application process with the goal of taking the guesswork out of new construction in Columbia.

The applications will still be considered by both the plan commission and council, but the procedure will be codified.

“There won’t be a different procedure for commercial versus industrial, and the criteria for each will be similar,” Brancaglione clarified.

He also referred to recent meetings with Brimm, Mayor Bob Hill and other officials regarding the potential development which is the catalyst for having the code only partially updated.

The undisclosed project would be “the first item where this kind of (planned development) zoning really is what you need because of the scope and the size of the project,” Brancaglione concluded. “That’s why we’ve been racing to get this done.”

The process to have Municode create and manage the updated city code began in March, with officials reviewing current ordinance to clarify certain aspects and eliminate redundancies.

It was submitted in July, and Brimm said as of now the update is on Municode’s “November projection schedule.”

A final draft of the updated code should arrive for review in late October, with the city having 30 days to approve or amend, if necessary.

If the new code draft is approved, Brimm said Municode could begin the process of making the new regulations publicly available by the end of the year – online, at least.

Ward IV Alderman Steve Holtkamp asked if the city would be able to make necessary changes once the partially-updated city code goes online, also asking if it can be updated as new ordinances are approved.

“Once we make a change we need to be able to update it immediately,” Holtkamp said, pointing out that the goal of the updates is to make the code accessible and understandable to developers.

Both Brancaglione and Brimm assured officials there are mechanisms to update the code online as necessary.

“You’ll be way better off than you are now,” Brancaglione said.

The other lingering updates will not be ready for inclusion until after expected approval of the unified code.

Brimm said the priority for Brancaglione has been revising development regulations and processes, and the time-sensitive nature of those updates supersedes other, less significant changes.

Also during the meeting, the council heard discussion of “upcoming development initiatives.”

One item of interest was the final platting of the first phase of Country Crossing II, an extension of a subdivision located off Gilmore Lake Road.

Brimm explained that the roadway, sewer, stormwater inlets and other infrastructure installed by a previous developer in the early 2000s created a “premium on the real estate” which included prices “above-and-beyond what the usual tap fees would be.”

The developer of Country Crossings II “has an interest in those agreements,” Brimm said.

The city may also have interest in “certain recruitment agreements” in the area, and the city is currently working to find a “middle ground” with the developer.

Possible options for the city may include an offer to “extinguish” the utility tap fees, and Columbia could also provide the developer “consideration of corrections (to the infrastructure) that are going to be needed” in exchange for a partial jurisdiction or control of utilities underneath what will become Country Crossings II.

Brimm advised the council to “stay tuned on that,” adding the city is currently gathering more details in order to draft a sample agreement for council review in the future.

Brimm and City Engineer Chris Smith also provided an update on Valmeyer Road, which has been closed since early April. Read more be clicking here.

The next meeting of the Columbia City Council begins at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at City Hall.

Agendas are posted online at columbiail.gov.

Past meeting recordings are accessible on the City of Columbia, IL – Government Facebook page, where meetings are also streamed live.