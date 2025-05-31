Columbia man shot after attempted carjacking

A 52-year-old Columbia man is in critical but stable condition following an attempted carjacking early Saturday morning which resulted in him being shot in the face.

Police said that at about 2:30 a.m., the man – working as an Uber driver – picked up two Black male subjects, ages 20 and 17, in North St. Louis.

After entering his vehicle, one of the passengers produced a firearm and held the Uber driver at gunpoint. Police said they initially desired to steal the driver’s car but after realizing they could not drive a manual transmission vehicle, the passengers demanded the driver take them to his residence in Columbia. He instead drove to the Columbia Police Department parking lot on North Main Street.

Realizing where they were, the passengers fled on foot toward the area of Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park, but not before discharging the firearm, striking the driver in the face.

Columbia police and EMS personnel provided immediate on-scene medical aid to the Uber driver, who was transported to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, the two subjects were seen following a search involving a K-9 unit and drone with the assistance of a CPD drone exiting a wooded area and entering a silver GMC SUV occupied by two females which police had observed driving slowly in the area.

The vehicle was stopped, and all four occupants were arrested. The two male passengers are believed to be the ones involved in the carjacking attempt, and the gun used to shoot the Columbia man was found.

Charges are expected to be filed Monday at the Monroe County Courthouse.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.