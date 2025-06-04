Columbia girls soccer state bound

Pictured, Columbia’s Madi Ross scores a header goal with nine minutes remaining to beat Father McGivney, 1-0, in the Class 1A Althoff Sectional final last Tuesday night. See more photos from this match and other recent soccer contests online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Regardless of what happens this weekend up north, the Columbia High School girls soccer program will be bringing home its fourth state trophy.

The Eagles and head coach Jamey Bridges would very much like it to be a first place trophy to go along with the Class 1A title won in 2019, third place showing in 2008 and runner-up finish in 2006.

Counting the state title won by CHS boys soccer in 2014 plus that program’s third and fourth place trophies the past two seasons, Columbia Eagles soccer will soon have seven total state trophies in its history to brag about.

This 2025 Eagles girls soccer squad is unbeaten since April 14 – a string of 17 matches.

Perhaps one of its toughest matches all season came last Tuesday in the Class 1A Althoff Sectional final against Father McGivney.

With no score deep into the second half, Columbia’s Madi Ross used her head on a pass from Lucy Leitschuh with nine minutes left to put the Eagles up 1-0.

Columbia goalkeeper Jessica Bearley and the defense held on from there for the sectional title. Bearley made six saves in the match.

The Eagles handed Father McGivney its only two losses on the season.

On Saturday, Columbia (23-2-3) took on Quincy Notre Dame in the Virden (North Mac) Supersectional. The Eagles scored two first half goals and poured it on late for a 6-1 victory.

Alaina Rains had two goals and an assist, with Eagles teammates Ross, Riley Mathews, Jade Becker and Emily Rose scoring one goal each.

Columbia will face Williamsville at 5:30 p.m. in the Class 1A state semifinal played at North Central College in Naperville.

With a win, the Eagles play 2:30 p.m. Saturday for the state title. With a loss, its a 9:30 a.m. Friday match for third place.

Bridges credits a solid core of seniors and a hungry, opportunistic team as crucial to his team’s success up to this point.

“Senior leadership has been crucial, (along with) a willingness to adjust to each opponent,” he said. “Taking advantage of mistakes from our opponent and making the most of each opportunity we are getting (have been important). Not coming out flat, but coming out ready has also been key.”

That senior leadership includes Bearley in net. In 1,749 minutes played, she has a 0.59 goals against average and .890 save percentage.

Two other seniors for the Eagles are the team’s top scorers. Riley Mathews has 36 goals and 18 assists. Reese Woelfel has 26 goals and 15 assists.

Another top player is sophomore Avery Ellner (eight goals, 22 assists).

Waterloo ends season

It was an all-too-familiar scene for the Bulldogs.

Following a 7-0 loss at home in the Class 2A sectional final on Friday night, Waterloo has now had its season ended by Mississippi Valley Conference nemesis Triad each of the past five seasons.

Triad scored a couple of quick goals and took the wind right out of the Bulldogs’ sails.

To reach the sectional final, Waterloo won 4-3 in a back-and-forth clash last Tuesday night with Civic Memorial.

Megan Young scored the game-winner with just 1:13 remaining in regulation.

Nichole Gum notched a goal and assist, with Kaidyn Moore scoring twice.

On the bright side, Waterloo and longtime head coach Chad Holden only lose two of its players to graduation – that being Grace Pohl and Taylor Thorsten. Pohl had six goals and 16 assists on the season.

Meanwhile, freshman Nichole Gum led the Bulldogs in scoring with 30 goals and six assists. Another freshman, Morgan Boyer, added seven goals and 13 assists. Young, a junior, had 14 goals and 15 assists on the season.

In net, junior Makayla Gummersheimer posted a 1.27 goals against average.