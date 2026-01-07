Columbia Eagles JV Hockey | Team of the Week
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Eagles Junior Varsity North hockey squad. The Eagles are 16-0-1 on the season in Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association play – good for first place ahead of Edwardsville North (14-2). The Eagles have outscored their opponents to the tune of 69-14 thus far this season. Team members are Silas Costello, Tanner Roessler, Kaden Ross, Koby Haudrich, Hudson Search, Gavin Davis, Boston Sanderson, Ben Roedl, Miles Bahan, Ryder Kelly, Max Rowan, Peyton Jones, Owen Neff and Drew Boyd.