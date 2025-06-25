Columbia Dollar General sued

Nancy and Rick Kern of Columbia are named as co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed against Dollar General following a Feb. 24, 2024, incident at its Columbia location, 922 S. Main Street.

A June 10 filing in Monroe County Circuit Court alleges Nancy Kern sustained a severe foot injury at the store when a ladder leaning against a wall fell as she was entering the ladies’ restroom.

The suit alleges negligence for the improper placement and failure to secure the “heavy table” that caused the injury.

The court filing states her left foot has been severely and permanently damaged.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages in excess of $50,000 for pain, disablement and medical expenses.