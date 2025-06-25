Columbia Dollar General sued

Republic-Times- June 25, 2025

Nancy and Rick Kern of Columbia are named as co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed against Dollar General following a Feb. 24, 2024, incident at its Columbia location, 922 S. Main Street.

A June 10 filing in Monroe County Circuit Court alleges Nancy Kern sustained a severe foot injury at the store when a ladder leaning against a wall fell as she was entering the ladies’ restroom.

The suit alleges negligence for the improper  placement and failure to secure the “heavy table” that caused the injury. 

The court filing states her left foot has been severely and permanently damaged.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages in excess of $50,000 for pain, disablement and medical expenses.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Monday injury crash in Columbia

June 25, 2025

I-255 repairs in Dupo

June 25, 2025

Coffee Girl comes home

June 25, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web