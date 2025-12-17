Columbia bar owner charged with threat to police officer

Steven B. Wiechert

Charges were filed this week in Monroe County Circuit Court regarding an incident which took place Monday involving Steven B. Wiechert, 53, of Dupo, owner of a tavern known as The Barn in Columbia.

Wiechert is charged with one count of terrorism/false threat – a Class 1 felony – and one count of threatening a public official – a Class 3 felony – for threatening “to shoot and kill” Columbia Police Department Sgt. Zachary Hopkins and his family, per court information, “because of hostility of the defendant toward the status of Sgt. Hopkins.”

Wiechert was arrested Monday night at his place of business, a tavern located at 316 N. Main Street.

Additionally, an order of protection – firearms restraining order – was filed in court against Wiechert on behalf of Sgt. Michael Barnett of the Columbia Police Department.

A pre-trial detention hearing is set for Thursday. Wiechert remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail.