College hoops has local flair

The college basketball scene features plenty of local talent at multiple levels.

Here’s a round-up of former Monroe County high school hoops standouts playing at the next level.

Sam Donald is a 6-foot-8 freshman at NCAA Division I Bellarmine University in Kentucky. The Columbia High School graduate – who ranks first all-time in rebounds and fourth all-time in scoring for the Eagles – has played in 18 games this winter (17 starts). He’s averaging 6.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per game for Bellarmine and is shooting 40 percent from three-point range.

Alex Stell is a 6-foot-10 freshman at NCAA Division II University of Illinois-Springfield. He ranks first all-time at Waterloo High School in rebounding and second all-time in scoring. At UIS, Stell has played in 18 games (all starts) and is averaging 8.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and more than a block per game.

Ty Lenhardt continues to shine at Illinois College. The 6-foot-4 junior who graduated from WHS currently leads NCAA Division III IC in scoring at 19.3 points per game on the season. He’s played in 18 games (all starts) and recorded a season-high 33 points against Ripon College on Jan. 10.

Also at Illinois College is CHS grad Dylan Murphy, who previously played at St. Leo University in Florida. The 6-foot-7 junior has played in four games this season at IC, scoring six points.

Another CHS grad is Glenn Powers, a 6-foot-2 senior at Division III Millikin University. He’s played in one game so far this winter for the Big Blue, as the team is 12-6 on the season.

Aiden Crossin is a 6-1 freshman at Division III Webster University. The Valmeyer High School grad has not yet seen varsity action for the Gorloks, who are 15-2 on the season.

Ryan Biffar is a 6-foot-1 freshman on a Lincoln Land Community College squad that is 7-11 on the season. In nine games played, the Gibault grad has scored 10 points.

Others playing college hoops are WHS grads Caleb Yochum and Rodrigo Tercero Lopez. Yochum is on the developmental squad at Missouri Baptist University. Lopez is on the JV squad at Millenia Atlantic University in Doral, Fla.

A familiar name in CHS hoops history, recent Millikin grad Korbin Farmer is now an assistant coach on the McKendree University men’s basketball squad.

In women’s hoops, former WHS standout Sam Lindhorst is now at Division I Northern Kentucky University. The 5-foot-9 junior previously enjoyed success at Lincoln Land Community College. She played in five game this season for NKU.

Another former WHS standout is Norah Gum, a 6-foot-tall junior at Division II Missouri S&T, currently leads her team in scoring at 12.8 points per game. She’s also averaging 5.8 rebounds per game and shooting 73 percent from the free-throw line.

Briana Baldridge, a 5-foot-7 sophomore at Principia College, has played in 16 games so far this season. The Gibault grad is averaging about four minutes per game for the Division III squad.

Sam Schmuke, a 5-foot-8 freshman at Columbia College in Missouri, has not yet seen action this season for a 17-1 squad that competes at the NAIA level. She is an all-time great hoops player for CHS.

Kailynne Small, a 5-foot-9 sophomore. is now at Iowa Western Community College after transferring from Southwestern Illinois College. In 19 games (18 starts) the former Gibault standout is averaging 9.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.