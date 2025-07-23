College award for Biffar

Brooke Biffar

A former Gibault Catholic High School sports standout was recently honored for her years of dedication to the women’s soccer program at University of Illinois-Springfield.

Brooke Biffar, a 2021 graduate of Gibault, currently serves as assistant girls soccer coach for the Hawks.

She attended UIS and played on the women’s soccer team all four years. Biffar, a defender, played in all 18 games as a senior on the UIS squad, recording seven assists.

Biffar was recently the recipient of the Great Lakes Valley Conference’s James R. Spalding Female Sportsmanship Award.