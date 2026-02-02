Colleen E. Mehrtens | Obituary

Colleen E. Mehrtens, 79, of East Carondelet, died Jan. 30, 2026, at Accolade Healthcare of Waterloo. She was born Dec. 21, 1946, in Belleville, to the late Norman and Alice (nee Shondy) Rehg.

Colleen had many interests, including quilting. She was a quilter with the women’s guild, also, playing bingo and pinochle. Her favorite things though were anything involving family activities.

She was a member of Christ United Church of Christ in Dupo and also the VFW Auxiliary Post 6504 in Waterloo. Colleen was a candy striper during her high school years as well.

Surviving are her loving husband of 61 years Delbert Mehrtens; children Trudy Swanson and Brian (Krista) Mehrtens; grandchildren Dakota Swanson, Troy Mehrtens, Tyler Mehrtens, Trent Clemons and Madison Clemons; sister Clarice (Joe) Goodall along with other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Marvin Mehrtens.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 5 at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.

A funeral service will be held immediately after the visitation at the nursing home with Pastor Todd Mushaney officiating.

Interment will follow in the Zion Bohnemeier Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: the Christ U.C.C. Women’s Guild, Dupo; or the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Missouri Chapter, St. Louis.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.