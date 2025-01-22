CMS seventh grade basketball | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- January 22, 2025

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Middle School seventh grade boys basketball squad. The Eagles recently completed an undefeated season, going 19-0. The team won 16 of its games by 10 points or more. Pictured, front row, from left, are Oliver Kremmel, Luke Ernst, Brant Hogan, Grayson Bosch and Brayden Brooks; middle row: Trevor Cole, Ryker Ramirez, Landon Sandifer, Michael Lehrmann, Noah Janssen and Brock Kleinschmidt; back row: Lucas Woodcock, Chase Ninnis, Kai Barr, James Munden, Koda Hudson, Max Moss, and Head Coach Nate Leingang.

