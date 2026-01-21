CMS eighth grade basketball | Team of the Week
- January 21, 2026
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia Middle School eighth grade boys basketball squad. The Eagles finished their season at 22-2 on Jan. 15 by defeating Millstadt in the Cahokia Conference Tournament. Pictured, from left, are Coach Nate Leingang, Manager Damyn Schlemmer, Manager Steven Mueth, Will Kleinschmidt, Trevor Cole, Michael Lehrmann, Koda Hudson, James Munden, Brayden Brooks, Grayson Bosch, Ryker Ramirez, Noah Janssen, Chase Ninnis, Coach Brent Mueller, Brant Hogan, Lucas Woodcock, Max Moss, Landon Sandifer and Kai Barr.