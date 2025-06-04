Close call near Millstadt

Republic-Times- June 4, 2025

A Columbia towing company saw one of its drivers experience a close call late Friday afternoon in St. Clair County.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m., Illinois State Police said a white 2011 Ford van driven by Steven Sears, 83, of Belleville, was traveling northeast on Route 158 just west of Eyman Road near Millstadt with a white 2017 Freightliner tow truck owned by Quality Towing stopped on the right side of the road, partially in the roadway, to remove a disabled vehicle out of the ditch.

The van driver did not move far enough over to avoid the tow truck, resulting in the van ramping up the tow truck flatbed before rolling over in the roadway.

No injuries were reported, ISP said, but Sears was cited for improper passing of an emergency vehicle. “We are so thankful this wasn’t worse,” Quality Towing posted on its Facebook page. “Please slow down, move over, or do both when you see emergency vehicles on the side of the road.”

