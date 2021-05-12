Clinics ending as the state nears normalcy

Monroe County will probably not hold any more mass clinics for those seeking their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

That appears to be the case after the vaccination clinic last week had poor turnout, solidifying the trend that vaccine demand has drastically dropped here.

Monroe County administered around only 200 doses during Thursday’s clinic at the fairgrounds – including some second doses and about 50 Johnson & Johnson shots.

“It was not a good turnout,” Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said. “It was just a trickle in.”

The county then held a clinic Monday, mainly for second doses.

“We had a ton of second-dose people show up. We had some first doses, too,” Wagner said.

Wagner said his department may offer some first doses out of its office, and it plans to have a couple more second-dose mass clinics.

The health department may hold more mass vaccination clinics now that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for ages 12-15, but Wagner does not think the demand to be that high based on the response of high school-aged students thus far.

The slowing vaccinations come as the Illinois Department of Public Health added another death Friday to Monroe County’s death toll from the novel coronavirus, putting the total at 93. The deceased was a man in his 70s.

The IDPH reported another death last Wednesday, this one of a man in his 80s.

This comes after Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday that Illinois will move to the new Bridge Phase of its reopening plan next week. Barring any setbacks, Pritzker said the state is then on track to fully reopen as early as June 11 when it reaches Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan.

“The concerning upward movement of cases and hospitalizations we were seeing a few weeks ago have stabilized – a testament to the lifesaving, community-protecting power of vaccinations,” Pritzker said. “As a result, on Friday, May 14, the State of Illinois will move into the Bridge Phase of our mitigation plan – one step closer to removing nearly all of the remaining mitigations, and a very hopeful move toward fully reopening.”

The Bridge Phase allows for higher capacity limits at spectator events and has fewer limitations on businesses.

To advance to this phase, the entire state must reach a 70 percent first-dose vaccination rate for residents ages 65 and over, maintain a 20 percent or lower ICU bed availability rate and hold steady on COVID-19 and COVID-like illness hospital admissions, mortality rate and case rate metrics over a 28-day monitoring period.

Pritzker said 85 percent of Illinoisans ages 65 and older have received their first dose, while 60 percent of all adult residents have gotten their first shot.

Illinois overall has administered 10,037,624 doses of the vaccine and received over 12.5 million doses. A total of 4,552,454 residents have gotten both shots, which means 35.73 percent of Illinois is fully vaccinated.

To move to Phase 5, which is when life returns to pre-pandemic normal, the state must reach a 50 percent vaccination rate for residents ages 16 and over and meet the same metrics and rates required to enter the transition phase over an additional 28-day period.

In addition, Pritzker announced that state-managed mass vaccination sites will now offer walk-in appointments and that doctor’s offices and small medical providers will begin offering the vaccine.

The IDPH reports Monroe County has administered 27,902 doses of COVID vaccines. There are 13,699 people fully vaccinated here – meaning 39.9 percent of the county has received both shots.

In addition to the county health department, individuals can now also get vaccinated at Mercy Hospital by visiting mercy.net/MOVaccineInfo or by scheduling an appointment at the Waterloo Walmart at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.

Those places join Red Bud Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital in Belleville and the Columbia and Waterloo Walgreens as other nearby locations residents can get shots.

Monroe County has had a total of 4,387 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, about 31 of which are active. One resident is hospitalized with the virus. There have been only eight new cases since May 5.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 2,227 cases (27,767 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 1,670 cases (12,134 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 168 cases (1,101 tests), according to the IDPH.

Monroe County’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate was 1.5 percent on May 8. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for the metro east was 2.7 percent on May 8. The region has 34 percent of its ICU staffed beds available.

In St. Clair County, there have been 30,740 total positive tests and 477 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 349,644 tests have been performed there.

Randolph County has had 4,153 confirmed cases, nine of which are active. Eighty-five people have died from the virus there.

Illinois overall is up to 1,357,953 cases of coronavirus and 22,261 deaths. There are 1,906 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, including 489 people in ICU beds.

Missouri has recorded 505,928 confirmed cases and 8,835 deaths. That includes 80,946 cases in St. Louis County and 21,250 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 32.7 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 581,669 people have died.

Worldwide, there have been over 158.9 million cases of coronavirus and over 3.3 million COVID-19-related deaths.