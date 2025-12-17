Cleaner living with Jones Air and Water

Pictured, from left, are Jones Air and Water Treatment founder Everett Jones with his wife Jennifer, daughter Marissa and son Austin.

A St. Louis company that’s been around for three decades has stretched its services into Illinois, offering options for cleaner air and water to Monroe County residents.

Austin Jones currently operates Jones Air and Water Treatment alongside his father, Everett, who founded the business back in 1995.

The business focusing on a selection of filtration products, Austin spoke about how his father got the St. Charles County business going, getting his business start selling Maytag appliances.

“He kinda saw the potential in selling these,” Austin said. “Instead of replacing all your appliances all the time, he found that putting water treatment in saves your appliances and makes them last longer, so he liked the idea of that. And he liked the idea of working for himself.”

Austin further spoke about how Everett has come to earn master certification from the Water Quality Association – a respected entity in the industry – representing a tremendous degree of study and experience in the field.

Austin’s involvement in the company began when he was a child, joining his father on numerous jobs, and while his interest waned a bit during high school, he was drawn back to the family business during his college career.

Having graduated college in 2020, he’s been part of Jones Air and Water ever since and anticipates taking over when it comes time for Everett to settle down.

He offered an overview of some of their offerings, reiterating that their focus is on a range of products and services meant to improve air and water quality for their customers.

“We’re basically solely a filtration company, of air and water,” Austin said.

Water, he said, is the larger priority for them, with water softeners, salt-free water treatment, water testing and, of course, filtration systems available.

“In terms of water quality, we offer products that make the water in your home or your business or your industry, we make it to where it’s not going to ruin your appliances, make it to where it’s drinkable,” Austin said. “We can tailor it to koi ponds or very niche applications.”

Their offerings for cleaner air include filters, purification systems and humidifiers.

Per the company site, air filtration and proper humidity can offer such benefits as less dust, odor removal, allergen reduction and more.

Reiterating the emphasis they have on water quality, Austin spoke about how Everett’s inspiration for starting the company is still a big motivator for them: improving the lifespan of customer appliances.

“Typically, water filtration is going to help customers save money on their appliances,” Austin said. “It’s going to make them last longer. Any appliances or fixtures that use water, typically the calcium in the water builds up and creates a white crust on everything, and, over time, that’s going to deteriorate that, whether it be a faucet, shower, tub, your sink, your dishwasher, water heater.”

He also spoke about some of the other concerns customers often have about their water quality, with harder water demanding more shampoo and soap while also leaving rings in the toilet or marks on dishes.

Over the past few years, Austin has heard a myriad of hard water woes from customers.

“They’re tired of the dry skin from the hard water plugging up their pores or all of the scale buildup on their fixtures and their dishes not coming out crystal clear or spot free,” Austin said.

He also spoke about how their water filtration offerings can help reduce or remove some undesirable chemicals from customers’ water, particularly speaking about runoff from rural farms.

Speaking to the success of Jones Air and Water, Austin noted the business has received its fair share of positive reviews online.

He discussed the personal touch they try to have, something that comes naturally when the business is chiefly staffed by a father and son duo.

The quality of the products they use is also a point of pride for them.

“We try and maintain a really good customer relationship,” Austin said. “Since it’s just the two of us, we can do a pretty good job of remembering who’s who and maintaining those relationships. Our products come with really good warranties, so we hardly really have any issues with them, and if we do have an issue, it’s resolved pretty quickly.”

Looking ahead, Austin said the business is looking to get some additional hands on-deck with an additional service technician and another installer or two to help improve their efficiency and get more of their vans moving around the area regularly.

While they are looking to improve their service even more, they’re also keen to keep the business small and focused on their current service area.

For more information on Jones Air and Water, visit joneswater.com, call 636-899-1040 or email everett@joneswater.com.