Clean Slate Act passed in Illinois

Over 1.7 million Illinois adults will be eligible to have their nonviolent criminal records automatically sealed after Gov. JB Pritzker signed the long-debated Clean Slate Act last week.

House Bill 1836 will require law enforcement agencies and circuit clerks to begin systematically sealing eligible criminal records by 2029.

Existing law already allows people to apply for qualifying records to be sealed for certain crimes. The new law doesn’t add to the list of eligible offences, but rather streamlines and automates the process, removing legwork for those with records.

Of the 2.2 million Illinois adults with a past arrest or conviction, advocates estimate that 1.74 million, or 79 percent, could have their records partially or fully sealed because of this legislation.

Convictions for more serious offenses like sexual violence against minors, DUIs, reckless driving, cruelty to animals and serious violent crimes – including any that qualify for sex offender registration – remain ineligible for sealing.

Law enforcement, courts and other relevant agencies will still have access to sealed records, but the public and private background check entities will not. Automatic sealing will apply to convictions as well as dismissed or reversed charges and arrests.

The law now instructs the state to convene a task force dedicated to overseeing implementation of the bill over the next five years and producing an annual report detailing progress.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2029, Illinois State Police will be responsible for notifying circuit clerks quarterly about records subject to Clean Slate. Circuit clerks will be responsible for sealing electronically held records within 90 days of notice from ISP.

Clerks will automate sealing of records created between 1970 and 2028 in three waves, with the final wave to be sealed by Jan. 1, 2034.

(article courtesy of Capitol News Illinois)