Clark H. Kossina | Obituary

Clark H. Kossina, 83, of Columbia, died Feb. 1, 2026, at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh. He was born Sept. 6, 1942, in East St. Louis.

Clark worked 22 years as a machinist for Missouri Pacific Railroad, and he served as treasure for the union for several years. He retired after 16 years as a Brewer for Anheuser-Busch, Inc.

He was member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia, Columbia Blue Lodge 474 A.F & A.M. for more than 50 years and past Master, Scottish Rite Bodies more than 50 years and the Ainad Shrine for more than 50 years.

Clark coached Khoury League for both his boys for many years and was not only active in sports with his sons, but also with sports and activities with his grandchildren.

Clark enjoyed NASCAR and was a fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr., and he enjoyed vacations and trips to Branson with JoAnn.

Surviving are his wife of 62 and a half years JoAnn Kossina (nee Landgraf), sons Michael (Wenda) Kossina and David (Susie) Kossina; grandchildren Mikaela, Maila and Joshua Kossina and Tony, Cal, Joey and Kaytie Kossina; great-granddaughter Everlee Kossina; along with nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Bertha “Bertie” (nee Diehl) Kossina and his sister and brother-in-law, Marlyn (J. Donald) Henson.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 6 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia with a Masonic service beginning at 7 p.m. and 9-10 a.m. Feb. 7 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia.

A funeral service will be held following visitation Feb. 7 at the church with pastor Jonathan Bangera officiating.

Interment will be in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia; or the Ainad Shrine, East St. Louis.