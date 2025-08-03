Clarence L. ‘Peabody’ Hamilton | Obituary

Clarence Louis “Peabody” Hamilton, 70, of Hecker, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Friday Aug. 1, 2025.

He was born in East St. Louis on Dec. 3, 1954, to the late Donald G. and Theressa (nee Jackson) Hamilton and his parents precede him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother and sister.

Peabody grew up in East St. Louis and later moved to Renault, where he met Brenda Mavers. They would then be untied in marriage on April 29, 1978, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hecker. Their family would grow with the births of their daughters.

Throughout his life, Peabody worked hard in various positions to provide for his family. In his earlier years, he enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He loved listening to music and was a huge fan of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, with whom he shared a birthday. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hecker.

Most important to Peabody was his family and the time he spent with his daughters, grandchildren and his beloved dog, Cooper. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and dear friend of many.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 47 years Brenda (nee Mavers) Hamilton; beloved daughters, Kimberly (Wade) Johnson and Heather (Kyle) Burgess; grandchildren Ayden Burgess, Jackson Johnson and Jett Burgess; siblings: Barb Johnson, Donna (John) Fensterman, Donald (Sandy) Hamilton Jr., David Hamilton, Brenda (Davey) Wetzler, Mary (David) Crowell and Jimmy (Shryl) Hamilton; in addition to many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will hold a memorial Mass at a later date.

Memorial contributions in memory of Clarence L. “Peabody” Hamilton may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/greatermissouri or 11433 Olde Cabin Rd., St. Louis, MO 63141.

Hoffen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.