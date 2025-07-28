Clarabelle M. Bacon | Obituary

Clarabelle May Bacon (nee Weber), 96, years of Columbia, died peacefully in her sleep at her home on July 24, 2025. She was born May 18, 1929, in East Carondelet.

Clara worked at the Missouri Pacific Railroad and Monsanto in her early years. When the family moved to Omaha, Neb., she worked at Douglas County Bank as a teller. Clara and Bob owned and operated Dupo Dry Cleaners and Laundromat for many years until Bob’s death. She then worked for several years at Dillard’s before retiring.

Clara enjoyed gardening, golfing, watching golf and St. Louis Cardinals baseball and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her sons Gary D. (Marilyn Sue) Bacon and Rick A. (Linda) Bacon; daughters Robin (Scott) Mallory and Sherry (Mike Stumpf) Bacon; grandchildren Andrea (Kelly) Kirkland, Steffanie (Kirk) Ryan, Clay (Paige) Mallory, Kali Bacon, Justin (Holly) Bacon and Lindsay (Jacob) Ozier; great-grandchildren Jackson Kirkland, Laynie Ryan, Nolen Ozier, Ada Ozier, Gage Stumpf, Gabi Stumpf and Gunnar Stumpf; and her many loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred A. and Clara A. Weber; husband Robert E. Bacon Jr.; siblings Majorie Sinclair, Mary Lois Sellinger, Maurice E. Weber, Wilber Weber, Gilbert Weber, Doris Woods and Donald Weber.

Visitation is 10-11:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Leesman Funeral Home in Columbia.

A funeral will follow visitation Aug. 1 at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Jarvis, officiating.

Private inurnment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, at a later time.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Laurel United Methodist Church in Springfield; St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia; or the charity of donor’s choice.