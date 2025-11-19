Claire Sandstrom | Athlete of the Week

Republic-Times- November 19, 2025

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School volleyball standout Claire Sandstrom. The junior was a key member of an Eagles squad that finished 39-1 and won the Class 2A state title over the weekend. Sandstrom led the team in kills this season with 348 and was selected to the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Second Team. With 11 kills in the state semifinal and 14 kills in the final, Sandstrom was recognized as Class 2A  state finals MVP.    

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Ava Mathews | Athlete of the Week

November 12, 2025

Derez Sayles | Athlete of the Week

November 5, 2025

WHS girls tennis | Team of the Week

October 29, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web