Claire Sandstrom | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School volleyball standout Claire Sandstrom. The junior was a key member of an Eagles squad that finished 39-1 and won the Class 2A state title over the weekend. Sandstrom led the team in kills this season with 348 and was selected to the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All-State Second Team. With 11 kills in the state semifinal and 14 kills in the final, Sandstrom was recognized as Class 2A state finals MVP.