Church thief gets probation

Republic-Times- January 14, 2026
Melissa A. Hunter

A local woman was convicted Thursday of stealing funds from St. John United Church of Christ in Valmeyer.

Melissa A. Hunter, 52, of Waterloo, following a brief hearing before Judge Chris Hitzemann, pleaded guilty of felony theft and was sentenced to 48 months of probation along with restitution totaling $24,248.43. Roughly $14,000 will go to the church, with about $9,000 going to Church Mutual Insurance Company.

Hunter was charged last April, with court information stating she obtained the funds “through a continuing course of conduct” while serving as an office administrator for the church.

Hunter was previously employed as a dispatcher with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

