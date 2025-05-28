CHS, WHS girls soccer kicking on

At left, Columbia’s Riley Mathews scores from a long distance out to put her team ahead 2-1 in overtime Friday night at Althoff in a Class 1A sectional semifinal.

All three local high school girls soccer squads captured regional titles last week, continuing a tradition of success in the sport for Monroe County.

Columbia (22-2-3) easily captured another Class 1A regional crown, toppling Pinckneyville last Tuesday at home to the tune of 11-0. The Eagles got hat tricks from Reese Woelfel, Alaina Rains and Hayden Cleveland.

On Friday, Columbia faced a familiar postseason foe, battling Althoff in Belleville in a sectional semifinal match. The game was tied 1-1 at halftime, and the score remained that way until the second 10-minute overtime.

Riley Mathews scored on a shot from 25 yards out with eight minutes left in OT to finally put the Eagles ahead for good. Sam Schmuke netted the other goal for Columbia, which got seven saves from Jessica Bearley.

The Eagles faced Father McGivney in the sectional final on Tuesday night for a berth in the Virden (North Mac) Supersectional set for 11 a.m. Saturday. The result was a 1-0 victory for Columbia.

Columbia handed Father McGivney its only regular season loss earlier this spring.

The Class 1A state tourney takes place June 5-7 in Naperville.

Mathews is the leading scorer this season for the Eagles with 35 goals and 18 assists entering Tuesday’s match, followed by Woelfel at 26 goals and 14 assists.

Bearley has a 0.60 goals against average.

Father McGivney reached the sectional final by virtue of a 4-1 victory Friday over Gibault (13-9-2).

The Hawks led 1-0 at halftime over the Griffins on a goal from Elena Oggero, but Father McGivney switched into high gear from there.

Gibault reached the sectional with a 4-0 win last Tuesday at Murphysboro to capture a Class 1A regional crown. Karmon Grohmann scored twice. Emily Richardson and Aubry Thomas added a goal and assist each.

The leading scorers for the Hawks this season were Richardson (22 goals, 21 assists), Grohmann (19 goals, 16 assists) and Thomas (13 goals, 19 assists).

At right is the Waterloo girls soccer squad after winning a Class 2A regional title at home Friday night.

In Class 2A, Waterloo (15-6-2) cruised to a regional title last week at home. The Bulldogs opened with an 8-0 win over Anna-Jonesboro last Tuesday, and then won 8-1 over Carterville in the final on Friday.

Megan Young netted four goals and assisted on two others in last Tuesday’s win. Morgan Boyer added two goals and three assists.

On Friday, Aubrey Heck netted a hat trick. Young, Grace Pohl and Megan Huebner each added a goal and assist.

Waterloo hosted Mississippi Valley Conference foe Civic Memorial in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday, Waterloo winning 4-3. The other teams in the sectional were Triad and Marion. Triad also won Tuesday to reach the sectional final set for Friday featuring two familiar MVC foes who usually meet in the postseason.

The winner advances to the Triad Supersectional on Tuesday.

The Class 2A state tourney is June 6-7 in Naperville.

Nichole Gum leads Waterloo in scoring this season with 29 goals and five assists, followed by Young at 13 goals and 15 assists.

Waterloo’s Makayla Gummersheimer has a 1.19 goals against average and seven shutouts in net.