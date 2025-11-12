CHS volleyball soaring to state

Pictured, Columbia volleyball players celebrate following match point Monday night at the Class 2A Vandalia Supersectional. See more photos from this win online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The Columbia High School volleyball squad is heading north to play in the program’s first state tournament in 20 years.

The Eagles (37-1) downed Rochester at the Class 2A Vandalia Supersectional on Monday, 25-16, 25-22, to advance to the final four that begins Friday at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.

Leading the way on this night for head coach Kelly Landgraf’s squad were sisters Ava and Marly Mathews. Ava, a senior, recorded six kills and 14 assists. Marly, a sophomore, had eight kills. Other standouts for the Eagles were Claire Sandstrom (eight kills), Kinley Jany (10 points) and Samantha Spruill (nine assists).

Columbia will face Rockford Christian in the Class 2A state semifinal at noon this Friday. The Eagles last played in the state tourney in 2005. Landgraf’s squad advanced to the Class A final but lost to Breese Central.

The 2025 Eagles, who have already tied the 2005 squad for a season record 37 victories, will attempt to bring home the program’s first state title.

Landgraf said there were high expectations entering the fall, but her players have met every challenge that has come their way.

“From the first serve of the season to the last point of the supersectional, they have been ‘locked in’ on this goal of making it to state,” Landgraf told the Republic-Times. “Their desire to get to this point has been going strong for the past six months. Hard work, dedication, growth and desire to win has gotten them to this point.”

Columbia reached the supersectional by virtue of wins over Effingham and Nashville last week at the Wesclin Sectional.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles won 25-12, 25-18 over Effingham, getting 10 kills and 15 assists from Ava Mathews, 11 kills from Sandstrom and 15 assists from Spruill.

On Thursday, it was a 25-22, 25-11 win over Nashville for the sectional crown. Ava Mathews had 10 kills and 13 assists, Sandstrom had 10 kills, and Spruill recorded 13 assists. The team had 22 total blocks on the night.

Friday’s match at state will determine whether the Eagles play for first or third place this Saturday. The other two squads playing at state are Bloomington Central Catholic and Riverdale.

Columbia’s only loss this season came against Breese Central on Sept. 11, which was avenged on Oct. 16.

In fact, the Eagles have only lost seven sets so far this entire season.

Ava Mathews, who was recently named to the Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association Class 2A All-State First Team and is a SEMO commit, has 462 assists and 241 kills on the season.

Sandstrom, who was selected to the IVCA Class 2A All-State Second Team, leads the Eagles with 322 kills.

Spruill is the team leader in both points (227) and assists (485) this fall.

Jany has 224 points and 426 digs, with Ella Horner being the team leader in digs with 505.

Maura Kohlenberger is the team leader in blocks at 125, with Addison Dewilde not too far behind at 110.

“I could not be prouder of this group of players,” Landgraf said. “I think what makes this team so special is how bad they want to win. They are just so much fun to watch play. They are great teammates to each other and trust each other. They constantly support each other and never give up. Every player on our roster has played a role in getting us here.”

Landgraf added that the amount of talent at each position on the court stands out to her.

“If someone would ask what our weakness is… I’m not sure what I would say because they have consistently been balanced all season long, offensively and defensively,” she said. “I feel like they are so aware of making changes when mistakes are made and pick themselves up quickly. They have a very fierce competitive mentality, which is a huge part of the game of volleyball.”