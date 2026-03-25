CHS softball reloads for 2026

Pictured is the 2026 Columbia High School softball squad, front row, from left, Kaylee Bosch, Aubrey Voelker, Alexa Voelker, Kallie Ninnis, Nancy Knysak and Cami Ebner; back row: Alayna Nobbe, Julia Stimpson, Kinley Camp, Emily Webb, Reagan Jarrard, Reagan Mathews and Madeline Frein.

Although a few standout players have graduated from last year’s Columbia High School softball squad that went 24-6 and won a regional crown, one of the top pitchers in the area returns to a team still flush with talent.

In fact, the Eagles entered with week with a 2-0 record following wins over Triad and Civic Memorial to open their 2026 campaign.

Leading the way for Columbia is senior pitcher Emily Webb. An all-stater, Webb was nearly unhittable last season. She went 15-2 with a 0.55 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 101 and one-third innings. In addition to having the lowest ERA in the St. Louis area, Webb ranked first in winning percentage (.882), WHIP (0.68) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (13.08). Her 10.85 strikeouts per game average ranked second in the area.

Also returning is junior catcher Reagan Jarrard, who hit .379 with 33 RBIs and 24 runs last season.

Another returning catcher is Julia Stimpson.

“We look forward to them working together to fill that catching role this year,” Columbia head coach Briana Weilbacher said.

Assisting Webb in the pitching circle for the Eagles will be junior Madeline Frein and freshman Nancy Knysak.

Frein, who went 4-for-7 at the plate in Columbia’s first two games this spring, will also see time in the infield and outfield.

Other returning juniors include Reagan Mathews at third base and Kaylee Bosch at shortstop. Mathews hit .318 with 23 RBIs and 27 runs last season. Bosch hit two home runs and drove in 20 runs in 2025.

Weilbacher said juniors Alayna Nobbe and Aubrey Voelker will be counted on to step up in the outfield this spring. Both saw limited action last season.

Another junior to watch is Kallie Ninnis, who went 4-for-6 in the team’s first two games of 2026.

“Kallie has been stepping up at second base for us this season,” Weilbacher said. “We might also see her in the outfield.”

Weilbacher is excited to see what her team can do this spring.

“We have a lot of girls who are stepping up to fill positions from graduating seniors and a lot of moving around,” she said. “They are adapting and working hard to help our team be successful.”

Key regular season games on the schedule for the Eagles include April 1 at home against O’Fallon, April 2 at Monroe County rival Waterloo, and then a home-and-away battle with conference foe Freeburg on April 7 and April 9.