CHS project like ‘duck on water’

With only a handful of action items on the agenda, the Columbia School Board met briefly Thursday evening, with discussion largely centering around the high school renovation as well as curriculum and course development.

Columbia High School renovation talk began the meeting as a representative of Poettker Construction spoke about where the project currently stands.

His progress report was positive, noting that the first phase of the project – with additions to classroom and office space as well as construction of an auditorium – is wrapping up at this point, the auditorium set to be prepared for its first big performance March 26.

It was further remarked that the new gym floor had been poured for phase two of the project, and phase three is set to really begin over spring break to conduct asbestos removal.

Some additional remarks on CHS construction came later in the meeting, Columbia Superintendent of Schools Chris Grode noting during his report that work to help the new and old parts of the school look the same is right around the corner.

“We’re gonna start to see maybe it getting painted soon,” Grode said. “The old building is gonna start looking like the new building, and that’s gonna be a nice change.”

He spoke more on the busy logistics of the project toward the end of the meeting, with school board president Greg Meyer quoting some of what Grode had said earlier that day.

“Dr. Grode really hit the nail on the head,” Meyer said. “He said, ‘The whole project is like a duck on the water. Below the waterline, the feet are just going like crazy, and on top everything just looks nice and calm.’ And that’s exactly what this project is.”

Action items brought before the board were largely procedural. The board approved an amended calendar for the current school year – the last day is scheduled for May 22, ensuring school ends before Memorial Day.

The board also approved a school calendar for next year, with parent-teacher conferences running from Oct. 19-21 and a full week allotted for spring.

Board of Education meeting dates for next school year were also approved – though it was noted there had been talks to move the meeting location to CHS with the new auditorium.

Updated job descriptions were also approved along with some additional mid-year graduates that were overlooked back in December and the first reading of new board policies Press Plus Issue 120.

The board also approved an agreement with the Dupo School District regarding electrical career technical education programming.

Another action item came at the very end of the meeting following a lengthy executive session, the board voting to dismiss and non-renew the employment of special education teacher Kay Stiles.

Columbia Assistant Superintendent of Schools Amanda Ganey offered the monthly building report from Eagleview Elementary, speaking about the inaugural Caring Olympics it hosted, classes earning medals for demonstrating caring.

Eagleview students also enjoyed a field trip to Columbia Middle School for a theatrical performance, and the school is currently taking enrollment for 2026-27 kindergarten students.

In her own regular report, Ganey touched on the recent adoption of new ELA curriculum and CTE growth as several local businesses have been working with the district for micro-internships.

She also spoke about preparations being made to ensure district faculty are ready for the “early release Wednesdays” approved last month, providing new opportunities for curriculum collaboration throughout the district.

“You as a board approved the early release Wednesdays,” Ganey said. “We are currently training our staff. We mentioned guiding coalitions, those teacher leader teams, and we’ve had one virtual session already, and we’re gonna have another one during our half-day next week to really provide support and really build a framework for effective work when the students get released on Wednesdays next school year.”