CHS girls bowling | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School varsity girls bowling squad coached by Keith Jeffery. For the first time in program history, the Eagles qualified for the IHSA state tournament that took place this past weekend at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford. Columbia placed 20th overall in Friday’s opening round at state, with only the top 12 teams advancing to Saturday’s state final. Competing at state for Columbia were juniors Alayna Nobbe, Maddie Brandenburger and Savannah Lane, sophomores Taylor Rose and Lauryn Gummersheimer, and freshman Libby Owen.