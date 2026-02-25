CHS girls bowling | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- February 25, 2026

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School varsity girls bowling squad coached by Keith Jeffery. For the first time in program history, the Eagles qualified for the IHSA state tournament that took place this past weekend at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford. Columbia placed 20th overall in Friday’s opening round at state, with only the top 12 teams advancing to Saturday’s state final. Competing at state for Columbia were juniors Alayna Nobbe, Maddie Brandenburger and Savannah Lane, sophomores Taylor Rose and Lauryn Gummersheimer, and freshman Libby Owen. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

ICS boys volleyball | Team of the Week

February 18, 2026

CHS cheerleading | Team of the Week

February 11, 2026

WHS boys bowling | Team of the Week

February 4, 2026
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web