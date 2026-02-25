CHS girls bowling rolls at state

Pictured, Columbia bowler Alayna Nobbe rolls at the IHSA state tournament this past weekend.

The Columbia High School girls bowling team capped off its historic season this past weekend at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford, competing at the IHSA state tournament.

The Eagles qualified for state as a team by virtue of a fourth placing showing at a highly competitive O’Fallon Sectional the prior weekend.

This was the first time in program history that the Eagles qualified as a team for state.

Columbia placed 20th in Friday’s preliminary round of bowling, with only the top 12 teams advancing to Saturday’s final.

One bowler for the Eagles, however, advanced to Saturday as an individual – that being junior Alayna Nobbe.

After rolling a 185.2 per game average in six games on Friday, Nobbe concluded her state run with six more games on Saturday that ultimately placed her 67th in the state with a 180.9 per game average.

Perhaps the best news of all, though, is that none of the top six CHS girls bowlers graduate this spring – meaning there’s high expectations for a repeat state appearance in 2027.

In addition to Nobbe, juniors Maddie Brandenburger and Savannah Lane were joined by sophomores Taylor Rose and Lauryn Gummersheimer as well as freshman Libby Owen at state for the Eagles under head coach Keith Jeffery.