CHS girls bowling makes state

Pictured is the Columbia High School girls bowling squad at the O’Fallon Sectional on Saturday, from left, Coach John Williamson, Libby Owen, Taylor Rose, Lauryn Gummersheimer, Savannah Lane, Alayna Nobbe, Maddie Brandenburger and Coach Keith Jeffery.

The Columbia High School girls bowling squad qualified for this weekend’s IHSA state tournament by virtue of a fourth place showing Saturday at the O’Fallon Sectional.

Leading the way for the Eagles were Maddie Brandenburger (201.8 per game average) and Alayna Nobbe (194.2 average). Brandenburger’s individual placing was eighth overall at the sectional, while Nobbe’s was 11th.

Brandenburger bowled last season at state, placing 40th overall with a 191.9 per game over six games. Her high game last year at state was 205.

Other bowlers for the Eagles at this sectional were Taylor Rose (180 average) and Lauryn Gummersheimer (173.3 average). Savannah Lane and Libby Owen also bowled at the sectional, combining for a 161.3 per game average.

Columbia will now compete in the first round of the IHSA state tournament at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford starting on Friday.

Three bowlers from Waterloo also competed at the O’Fallon Sectional: Taylor Jackson, Julia Wallace and Alissa Wisely. Despite tough competition, Wallace placed 13th, Wisely placed 14th and Jackson placed 31st overall.

Prior to the sectional, Waterloo bowlers competed in the Queens Tournament last Wednesday.

Wisely tied for second place overall as an individual overall with a 663 three-game series.

Wallace was recognized with other seniors in the region for her stellar final season.