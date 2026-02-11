CHS cheerleading | Team of the Week



The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School cheerleading squad. The Eagles ended their season with a ninth place showing Saturday at the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Bloomington after advancing to the finals with a second place effort on Friday. The Eagles finished with a score of 86.48. The state champion in this class was Breese Central with a score of 91.92. CHS cheer team members were Abigail McLean, Lexi Dickens, Hope Mercer, Ellie Davis, Maya Dill, Morgan Kelley, Lylah Bridges, Sophia Walters, Madison Mudd, Addie Ramage, Ava Stanley, Allyson Broadwater, Kemper Welker and Harper Rippelmeyer.