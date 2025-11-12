CHS boys soccer | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- November 12, 2025

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School boys soccer team. The Eagles defeated Chicago Academy on Thursday night and Mendota on Saturday afternoon in Hoffman Estates to capture the IHSA Class 1A state championship. The Eagles finished with an overall season record of 24-5-3. It was the second state title for Columbia’s boys soccer program, the last championship coming in 2014. Columbia placed fourth at state last season and third at state in 2023. Columbia was unbeaten in its past 15 matches dating back to Sept. 25.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Gibault volleyball | Team of the Week

November 5, 2025

Ellie Zweigart | Athlete of the Week

October 29, 2025

WSA Blue Storms soccer | Team of the Week

October 22, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web