CHS boys soccer | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School boys soccer team. The Eagles defeated Chicago Academy on Thursday night and Mendota on Saturday afternoon in Hoffman Estates to capture the IHSA Class 1A state championship. The Eagles finished with an overall season record of 24-5-3. It was the second state title for Columbia’s boys soccer program, the last championship coming in 2014. Columbia placed fourth at state last season and third at state in 2023. Columbia was unbeaten in its past 15 matches dating back to Sept. 25.