CHS boys bowling | Team of the Week

Republic-Times- December 30, 2025

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Columbia High School varsity boys bowling squad. Following a heartbreaking second place showing at the Alton Invitational on Dec. 22, the Eagles won the Collinsville Holiday Invitational on Dec. 27 in come-from-behind fashion. Anthony Auer led Columbia with a 225 average to earn high individual honors in Collinsville. Pictured, from left, are Cam Woodrome, Blake Lane, Gabe Gartzke, Dylan Robinson, Auer and Jack Hunsucker.

