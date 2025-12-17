CHS all-conference athletes

With two state champion teams and postseason success both on the team and individual levels this past fall, it’s no shock that several Columbia High School student-athletes received recognition by the large-school Mississippi Division of the Cahokia Conference.

For the Class 1A state champion CHS boys soccer squad, those named all-conference were Luke Dewilde, Elliot Nelson, Max Anderson, Owen Worcester and Chanse Frierdich.

For the Class 2A state champion CHS girls volleyball squad, those named all-conference were Ava Mathews, Ella Horner, Maura Kohlenberger and Claire Sandstrom.

For the Eagles football team, all-conference accolades went to Dylan Robinson, Jase Nelson, Jackson Lawal and Cooper Weik.

In golf, Kyle Chudd, Brendan Gibson and Cannon Hogan represented the Columbia boys while state runner-up Avery Arendell and Parker Duguay represented the CHS girls.

In cross country, both Kaylee Grant and Carly Chambers received all-conference honors.