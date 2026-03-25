Christine M. Smith | Obituary

Christine Mary Smith (nee Lippert), 68, died peacefully at her home in Waterloo on March 24, 2026. She was born on Dec. 18, 1957, in East St. Louis to James and Gertraut Lippert.

She graduated from Cahokia High School with honors in 1976. Christine was a dedicated Office Manager at Forest Products located in St. Louis and retired in 2020.

Her family and friends will greatly miss her huge smiles and loving, giving heart. She will also be missed by Mork and Mindy her Chihuahuas.

Christine is survived by her loving husband Ronald; her adoring children, Rebecca Luekin and husband Josh of Ballwin, Mo., and Rachel Pennington and husband Bob; grandson, Lee Pennington of Dupo; sister Jeanette Power of Queen Creek, Ariz.; brother James Lippert of High Ridge, Mo.; and many more loving relatives.

Christine was preceded by her parents James and Gert Lippert.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at 1 p.m. March 30 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.