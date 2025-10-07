Christine L. Campo | Obituary

Christine L. Campo (nee Burtz), 85, of Waterloo, died Oct. 3, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born Oct. 3, 1940, in East St. Louis.

After 30 years of service, Christine retired from the Illinois Department of Public Aid, Division of Child Support. She worked for many years as a Court Appointed Advocate for Abused and Neglected Children (CASA).

She was a member of the Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Sangamon County; member of the Women of the Moose, Swansea Chapter 53; lifetime member of the Millstadt Historical Society; member of Millstadt Baptist Church since 1978, where she served as clerk, treasurer, trustee, secretary and administrative assistant to the pastor.

She was also a Monroe County election judge and past board member of Human Support Services in Waterloo.

Her greatest love was her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her CASA kids.

Surviving are her sister-in-law Carol Burtz (nee Seibert) of Belleville; daughter Debbie Myers of Clearwater, Fla.; sons, Craig (Pam) Campo of Waterloo, David (Angie) Campo of Fults, Terry Campo of Belleville and Todd (Theresa) Campo of Waterloo; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father Lawrence Burtz; mother, Grace Eileen Burtz (nee Irvin); brother Larry Burtz; sister Dolores Bates; and son-in-law Bob Myers.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Oct. 17, 2025, at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Lovig officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.