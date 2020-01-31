Chloe | Pet of the Week

Chloe1

Chloe is a sweet, gray-faced lady who likes playing with other dogs in the play yard. She knows how to sit, stay, and shake. Chloe is crate and house trained and is good with dogs, cats and older children. She is very loving, gives kisses, and has good house manners.

Chloe is seven years old and weighs about 55 pounds.

Chloe’s adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.