Child porn charges for sex predator

Benjamin R. Paulsen

A Missouri man arrested last month in Monroe County as part of a series of stings involving individuals suspected of soliciting underage sex online is now facing seven additional counts – all of which allege possession of child pornography (individual under the age of 13).

Benjamin R. Paulsen, 36, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested about 12:40 a.m. Dec. 21 along Route 3 at Palmer Road after driving to the Columbia Taco Bell location just before midnight Dec. 20 to meet a person he believed to be a 14-year-old boy.

He was subsequently charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with traveling to meet a minor, indecent solicitation (aggravated criminal sexual abuse), soliciting to meet a child and grooming.

Paulsen was ordered to undergo an evaluation to determine his fitness to stand trial during a Dec. 22 hearing.

Dr. Daniel Cuneo filed a report on Jan. 6 which found Paulsen was fit to stand trial.

His detention hearing was set for Tuesday, but was once again postponed after Paulsen entered a plea of not guilty to the new child porn charges.

Amended court information filed Jan. 27 alleges Paulsen possessed photographs of a child “whom the defendant knew, or reasonably should have known to be under the age of 13 years” engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

All seven charges are Class 2 felonies.

Per state statute, Paulsen would face consecutive sentences if he were convicted of “separate violations” of possessing child porn.

The date of the offense is listed as Dec. 23, although Paulsen was in custody at the Monroe County Jail at that time.

A search warrant was requested Jan. 8, indicating the images were likely found as part of an inspection of Paulsen’s personal effects confiscated during his arrest.

Paulsen remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail pending a Feb. 20 court date which will serve as a detention hearing as well as a preliminary hearing.

Also on Tuesday, Paulsen’s court-appointed public defense attorney was granted leave to withdraw from the case.