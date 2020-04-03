Chet | Pet of the Week

Chet, a handsome Mastiff mix, is an 85 pound bundle of love! He is housebroken, crate trained and loves to go on walks. He would also be a great running partner. He is playful but not overpowering for his size. He is a pure pleasure to be with.

Chet is seven years old and weighs 85 pounds.

Chet’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.