Charlotte M. Shields | Obituary

Charlotte M. Shields (nee Dougherty), 88, of Waterloo, died March 19, 2026, in Waterloo. She was born Oct. 8, 1937, in Red Bud.

She was a member of the National Campers and Hikers Association; Home Interior; Waterloo Senior Center; and Ss. Peter & Paul Church.

She is survived by her children Cindy Stueve, Christine Veit, Cathy (John) Hodge, Cletus (Sherrie) Shields, Connie (John) Lich and Charlene (Jeff) Weber; grandchildren Lori, Heather, Bryan, Tara, Jayna, Katelyn, Shane, Brandi, Jacob, Lacey, Alicia, Tom and Kayla; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters Geri Wren, Mary (Jack) Parr, and Virginia Schenk; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews, and cousins.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband Cletus Shields; parents James and Effie (nee Winkelmann) Dougherty; sons-in-law Bob Stueve, Rick Veit and Tom Brennan; grandchildren Jay Ryan and Samuel; brothers Eddie, Tom, Kenneth and John; and sister Joann.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. March 22 and 8-9:30 a.m. March 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. March 23 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo with Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association.