Charlotte Bode | Obituary

Charlotte Bode (nee Bise), 81, of Waterloo, died Nov. 15, 2025, in Waterloo. She was born April 27, 1944, in Red Bud.

She is survived by her children Connie (Jim) Seboldt, Raymond Garleb and Rana (Ron) Morrison; grandchildren Allison (Noe Gonzales) Seboldt, Tara (Nick Lanoue) Seboldt, Heather (Travis) Harvey, Seth Garleb, Chelsea (Eli Mrak) Cheney, Thomas Cheney and Hannah (Corey) Allen; great-grandchildren Alithia Garleb, Gabriel Harvey, Joanna Harvey, Elijah Harvey and Caleb Harvey; special cousin Marilyn Huddleston; and aunt Margaret Karsten.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents Lee and Goldie (nee Godare) Bise and brothers and sisters-in-law Leo (Rosie) Bise and Bernell (Phyllis) Bise.

Private services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Helping Strays.

Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.