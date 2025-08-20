Charlie Liefer | Athlete of the Week

Republic-Times- August 20, 2025

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is young golfer Charlie Liefer of Red Bud. Charlie, the son of Scott Liefer and Beth Liefer of Red Bud, competed in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships held July 31 and Aug. 1 at Pinehurst, N.C., which hosts over 1,600 players ages 5-12 from more than 50 countries. Competing against 150 golfers in the 11-year-old division, Liefer’s three-day score of 226 gave him the title of 50th in the world for his age group.

