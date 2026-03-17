Charles W. Guebert | Obituary

Charles William Guebert, 86, of Red Bud, died March 16, 2026, at Red Bud Regional Care, Red Bud. He was born Jan. 31, 1940, in Red Bud, to the Walter and Alma (nee Ohlau) Guebert.

Charles married Sharon Bald on Feb. 3, 1962, at St. Peter’s Evangelical and Reform Church in Lenzburg. They just celebrated 64 amazing years together.

Charlie was a hardworking man all his life. He started his career as a milk truck driver, picking up from many local dairy farmers and transitioned to being a beer delivery truck driver.

Charlie was an avid gardener throughout his life and enjoyed taking care of Sharon and the family, always providing home-cooked meals. He enjoyed canning a variety of foods. Charlie dedicated 20 years to the Red Bud Fire Department and served in the U.S. Army.

Family was Charlie’s true pride and joy. Over the years, he enjoyed many vacations with his family, traveling all over. He especially enjoyed spending weekends at the family lake house at Lake of Egypt with family and friends. He made many great memories with his seven grandsons and he will be greatly missed by each of them.

Surviving are his wife Sharon (nee Bald) Guebert; children Brian (Diane) Guebert, Curtis (Gina) Guebert and Pamela (Matt) Schrader; grandsons Evan (Kate) Guebert, Connor Guebert, Max (Fiance Mya Francis) Schrader, Ross (Fiance Bailey Huebner) Schrader, Nick Guebert, Caleb Guebert and Ian Schrader; great-grandson, Chase Guebert; sister Carol (Rich) Junge; brothers-in-law Rich Moeller and Ken (Sue) Bald. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by 11 brothers and sisters.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 20 at Leesman Funeral Home, Red Bud, and 10-11 a.m. March 21 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church March 21 with Pastor Mark Winkelman officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church and School.