Charles R. Bieber | Obituary

Charles R. Bieber, 78, of Hanover, PA, entered God’s Eternal Care on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at the Pappus House Hospice, Thomasville, PA, with his loving family by his side.

Born November 24, 1946, in Belleville, IL, he was the son of the late Wilbert J. and Roberta E. (Lippert) Bieber. Charles was the loving husband of Darlene M. (Bremer) Bieber, with whom he shared fifty-five years of marriage until her passing on March 9, 2021.

Charles was a 1965 graduate of Valmeyer High School, Valmeyer, IL. He was a supervisor at UPS for thirty-three years until his retirement in 1991.

Charles was a veteran and served his country proudly in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Harold H. Bair Post 14 American Legion, Hanover, PA, Hanover AMVETS Post 22, and the Hanover Home Association.

Charles loved spending time with his family and friends.

Charles is survived by his children, Charles R. “Chip” Bieber, Jr. and wife Jacqueline of East Berlin, PA, Angela R. Lese and husband James of Hanover, PA, and Karen T. Hutchison and husband Joel of Lititz, PA; eight grandchildren, Jenna Stanley and husband Justin, Katherine Stover, William Stover, Wesley Stover, Lillian Lese, Thomas Lese, Ryker Hutchison, and Isaac Hutchison; three great-grandchildren, Hudson Stanley, Sutton Stanley, and Carter Stanley; and three siblings, Wilbert “Chip” Bieber, Eileen Seibold, and Judith Duff. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Shawn Shatto; and a sister, Wanda Todd.

A funeral service to celebrate and remember Charles will be held 11:45AM, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA with the Rev. Peter Roy officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA, with The Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail providing Military Honors. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:45AM-11:45AM, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at the funeral home

Memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ name to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.